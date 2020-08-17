Astana’s Lopez finished 5th in Critérium du Dauphiné final GC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana Pro Team leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished 5th in the final general classification of the UCI WorldTour stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, ended with stage 5 (153.5 km) in Megève, Kazinform cites the official site of Astana Pro Team.

Lopez did a very brave final stage, always staying in front and trying to attack for several times. In the end, he made part of 5-man leading group, which opened a gap on other rivals. With 11 km to go Miguel Angel Lopez launched an attack, but it has been caught back by the others. Later it was American rider Sepp Kuss, who attacked from the leading group and in that moment Lopez was forced to step away, doing the final climb of the stage by his own rhythm.

In the end of the day Kuss won the stage, while the Astana rider finished 12th, +1.53 behind the stage winner. In the overall standings of the race Lopez took a nice 5th place (+1.38).

The Colombian rider Daniel Felipe Martinez became the winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Thibaut Pinot took second (+0.29), while Guillaume Martin closed the final podium with the third position (+0.41).

«It was a very intense and hard week and in the end I missed some power to do a better result. However, the main thing is that my condition is growing up step by step. Today, in the last day I tried to do something, to attack to try to improve my position in the general classification, maybe to reach the podium. But I am still missing something to be able to challenge the rivals on a stage like today. Anyway, I am quite confident with my form right now, we still have two weeks to the Tour de France, some more work has to be done during this time and I think, I will be ready for my debut at the Grande Boucle,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The Kazakh Champion Alexey Lutsenko also did a very solid stage today, during the whole day attacking and following the leading groups. In the end of the day Lutsenko finished 17th, but he showed that his form is also growing up.