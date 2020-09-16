Astana’s Lopez 4th after Tour de France Stage 16

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - With the queen stage to the Col de la Loze coming tomorrow, today the peloton spent quite a calm day at stage 16 from La-Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans (164 km). However, the start of the stage was an intense one with a lot of attacks on the first climb of the day. Many riders tried to go in a breakaway and, after many attempts, a big group went away, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The breakaway opened a big gap and, in the end of the day, played the stage win: Lennard Kamna attacked his companions in the breakaway on the penultimate climb of the day to take a solo win ahead of Richard Carapaz.

The peloton finished 16 minutes 48 seconds later: Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez launched an attack inside the last 300 meters to cross the finish line on the first position in front of all other race contenders.

«Our plan was to protect Miguel Angel Lopez today and the team did a very good job. On the last big climb we had Hugo Houle, Luis Leon Sanchez and Gorka Izagirre, who supported our leader really well. Everything went by plan and we can be happy with this stage. Tomorrow we will have a very important and difficult stage in the Alps, we will try our best to help Miguel Angel to reach the maximum possible result,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

However, the general classification of the Tour de France did not change: Primoz Roglic still wears the yellow jersey, Miguel Angel Lopez is 4th, 1 minute 45 seconds behind the race leader.

Stage 17, the queen stage of the Tour de France will be held tomorrow: the riders will ride a 170-km-long distance from Grenoble to the top of Col de la Loze in Méribel.