Astana’s Lopez 3rd in General Classification of Vuelta a Andalucia 2022

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 February 2022, 08:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There was all-in at the final stage for the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Team, who tried to bring their leader Miguel Angel Lopez to a victory in the General Classification. The team did all possible and also Miguel Angel made a strong attack inside the final two kilometers to go, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

But it was not enough – the group of the contenders arrived at the final 500 meters all together, while in the uphill sprint yesterday’s winner Wout Poels was able to protect his lead and the overall victory, while Miguel Angel Lopez became third in the General Classification of the Vuelta a Andalucia 2022.

«Well, we tried our best and the guys did all they could during the stage and also in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov made an excellent job today, pulling hardly in the peloton, while Harold Tejada and Alexey Lutsenko supported me at the climb before I launched my attack. Indeed, the climb turned out to be very fast and not as hard as we expected. At the end of the day I took a third place in the General Classification», said Miguel Angel Lopez.

«We had quite a young team here and maybe we missed something to get a better result, but in general I can be satisfied with the form I could build to the start of the season and with the way I spent this week. I am looking forward to a small rest before my next and more important races», added Miguel Angel Lopez.

The final stage finished with a victory of a rider from the late breakaway: Lennard Kamna won after a solo attack on the last climb, while Astana’s Simone Velasco finished eighth.

In the General Classification Wout Poels became the overall winner with Cristian Rodriguez and Miguel Angel Lopez completing the race podium with second and third positions. Alexey Lutsenko finished ninth, while Harold Tejada did 12th.

Astana Qazaqstan Team won the final team classification of the Vuelta a Andalucia.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
