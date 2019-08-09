Astana’s Izagirre 12th in Tour de Pologne Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Tour de Pologne has entered its decisive phase with two the most difficult mountain stage in Zacopane, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Stage 6 of 160 km has been held today and has included 7 categorized climbs on the distance. Astana Pro Team did a great work in front, firstly chasing hard for a daily breakaway and later working for Ion Izagirre in the reduced leading group.

Izagirre was one of the most active riders in the final of the stage, trying to attack for several times. In the end of the day, the Astana rider finished inside the first chasing group, just 13 seconds behind the three leaders – Jonas Vingegaard, who won the stage, Pavel Sivakov and Jai Hindley.

«It was a stage hard to control, but our team did a great job for me during the whole day. With around 40 km after a serious forcing in the peloton, I went in front, in the leading group together with Miguel Angel Lopez and Merhawi Kudus. The guys helped me a lot on the final lap. I tried to attack on a climb, but later a new attack came from Vingegaard, followed by Sivakov and Hindley. I tried to follow them as well with another rider, we caught Swift, who was in front some time before, but we could not close the gap. Later, in our chasing group we worked together to catch the break, we were close, but we still lost a few seconds. In general, I am happy with the way I felt today, the legs are good, so let’s see, how it will turn out tomorrow,» said Ion Izagirre.

Vingegaard became the new overall leader of the Tour de Pologne, while Izagirre is still 12th, 23 seconds behind.

The last stage 7 will be held tomorrow: 153.3 km from Bukovina Resort to Bukowina Tatrzanska with 5 categorized climbs.