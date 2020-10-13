Astana’s Houle has tough day at Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In a hectic and hard race for Astana Pro Team, Hugo Houle finished Gent-Wevelgem in the first large group behind winner Mads Pedersen on a 36thplace. A strong performance of the Canadian rider, as he crashed two times in the first part of the race but managed to return in the peloton and make it into the final of the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«It was a tough day for me. It didn’t start well because I was involved in a crash as two riders crashed in front of me. My bike was broken and I had to wait for a new one and with the help of Yevgeniy Gidich I returned back to the peloton. Later in the race I was in a good position but got caught behind a crash once again, but this time I didn’t crash that hard. This all happened before the feedzone, but from that point I felt better but I already spent a lot of energy and was not able to go with the right group when the peloton split. But in the group behind the favorites I worked together to keep the pressure on this group. In the end I was happy with my legs, but I hope for some more luck in the upcoming races,» said Hugo Houle.

Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields started in Ypres for a race of 232,5 kilometers through open fields and some steep climbs, to finish in Wevelgem. Rain and wind played a role in the race, making it a hard battle to stay in the peloton. After the final time Kemmelberg, a select group rode towards the finish in Wevelgem, and it was the Danish rider Mads Pedersen who outsprinted Senechal and Trentin. Hugo Houle was part of the first big group that finished, three minutes behind the winner.