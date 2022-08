3 August 2022 11:05

Astana’s Henao decides to put career on pause

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team communicates that its rider Sebastian Henao made a decision to take a pause in his cycling career due to some health issues. Astana Qazaqstan Team respects this decision and wishes the rider all the best, Kazinform cites the club’s press service.





Photo: @Gettysport