Astana’s Gregaard, Bizhigitov in TOP 20 at Adriatica Ionica Race Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN – CORMONS.KAZINFORM - Two riders of Astana Pro Team, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and ZhandosBizhigitov showed a good result at the fourth stage of the Adriatica IonicaRace (Padola – Cormons, 204.5 km), finishing inside the Top-20 in one of thefirst chasing group behind the solo winner Remco Evenepoel. Gregaard Wilslyfinished 14th, while Bizhigitov did 19th, the team’s press office informs.

«Once again our young riders showed themselvesreally well, they tried their best. Our guys tried to stay among the leadersand, finally, ended the stage in the first chasing group, behind Evenepoel, whowon the stage. Jonas Gregaard is surprising us, he is fighting on every stage.Tomorrow we will have the last stage, we will keep on fighting. I think,Yevgeniy Gidich will have some chances for a good placement in a sprint, so,let’s see,» said Giuseppe Martinelli, sportsdirector of Astana.

In the general classification, Mark Padun is leading the race, whileJonas Gregaard Wilsly is 11th.

Tomorrow at the Adriatica Ionica Race will be held the last, 5th stage:133.5 km from Cormons to Trieste.

Photo credit: ©Getty Images