Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Astana’s Gleb Syritsa finishes 2nd in Stage 1, Arctic Race of Norway

    12 August 2022 08:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team trainee Gleb Syritsa, who is riding his first race for the Kazakh team, took a solid second place in Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway. In the uphill sprint in Mo i Rana Syritsa finished just behind the Frenchman Axel Zingle, who won the stage.

    «First of all, I would like to thank my team for a great support during this stage, especially in the final part of the distance. I was able to save some energy and to stay quite fresh inside the last 20 kilometers. The weather conditions were quite tough but honestly, I like the rain, so I felt good today. The last kilometer was a hard one, but I managed to get a good position for the sprint and to finish second. This kind of short uphills showed I can fight for a high result, but at the same time I feel like can improve a lot», said Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.


    Photo: .astana-qazaqstan.com
    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Cycling #Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
    Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
    FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
    Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
    Popular
    1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty