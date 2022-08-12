Qazaq TV
Astana’s Gleb Syritsa finishes 2nd in Stage 1, Arctic Race of Norway
12 August 2022 08:11

Astana’s Gleb Syritsa finishes 2nd in Stage 1, Arctic Race of Norway

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team trainee Gleb Syritsa, who is riding his first race for the Kazakh team, took a solid second place in Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway. In the uphill sprint in Mo i Rana Syritsa finished just behind the Frenchman Axel Zingle, who won the stage.

«First of all, I would like to thank my team for a great support during this stage, especially in the final part of the distance. I was able to save some energy and to stay quite fresh inside the last 20 kilometers. The weather conditions were quite tough but honestly, I like the rain, so I felt good today. The last kilometer was a hard one, but I managed to get a good position for the sprint and to finish second. This kind of short uphills showed I can fight for a high result, but at the same time I feel like can improve a lot», said Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.


Photo: .astana-qazaqstan.com

