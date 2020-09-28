Astana’s Fuglsang takes 5th at the World Championships in Imola

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After tough 258km Astana´s Danish rider, Jakob Fuglsang, takes a strong 5th place in an exciting finale, while J. Alaphilippe celebrates a solo victory on the F1 circuit. The rest of the Astana Pro Team crossed the line around 10 minutes down on the winner, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The World Championships road race ended in an exciting finale with a small group sprinting for the silver and bronze medal, while French rider J. Alaphilippe took a solo victory on the circuit.

Jakob Fuglsang showed an outstanding performance, trying to close the gap on the final climb of the day in the first chasing group, surrounded by the other favorites.

On the last kilometers, heading into the final stretch, the French rider opened up a gap of 15 seconds and could celebrate his first ever World Championship title, whilst the chasing group fought for the second and third position. Jakob Fuglsang came home fifth as best placed rider of Astana Pro Team. . Further on, Miguel Angel Lopez finished in 41st place, Vadim Pronskiy took 48th place and Spanish Champion Luis Leon Sanchez crossed the line in 51st place. Some minutes later also Jonas Gregaard, birthday boy Hugo Houle, Merhawi Kudus and Yuriy Natarov finished the 2020 World Championships road race.