Astana’s Fuglsang returns to Tour de Suisse podium in 3rd overall

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Jakob Fuglsang fought until the finish line on the eighth and final stage of the Tour de Suisse, where he crossed the line in ninth place to move back onto the General Classification podium, the Team’s official website reads.

‘After yesterday’s not so good day, I was fully motivated to try something today to make it onto the podium or end this week with a stage win. On the last ascent, I heard that Schachmann had a gap and therefore I knew I need to go all in and just gave all I had in the final last kilometres. The week was a mixed one, the mountain stages went quite good with almost a stage win, but the time trial days were, let’s say, not my best ones. I am happy with my podium spot and it shows me that I am on the right path towards my next big objective, which is the Olympic Games. Now I am heading home for the Nationals Championship and then the Tour de France so there are some important races coming up and I think I am heading in a good direction,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

The last day of the Tour de Suisse was this year’s queen stage with riders facing more than 160 brutal kilometres with two category one climbs and the iconic HC climb, the Gotthardpass.

Right from the start, Astana – Premier Tech was active at the front of the race with Basque rider Omar Fraile, who showed incredible form throughout the race, representing the Kazakh-Canadian team for many kilometres in the breakaway.

Approaching the final climb of the day, the breakaway fell apart and Fraile went back to help his teammates in positioning Fuglsang for the decisive part of the stage.

The Danish rider was motivated and dug deep to drop a few of his opponents on the final climb while on the descent, he was able to open a gap to his rivals, who were ahead of him in the General Classification at the start of the day. Fuglsang pushed hard on the run into the finish trying to bridge to the leading duo and eventually crossed the line in the reduced GC group with enough of an advantage to see him round out the podium, one minute 15 seconds behind winner Richard Carapaz.

«We played our last card today to get Jakob on the podium and I’m happy we were able to do it. Jakob worked hard in the lead up to the race, he arrived here in good condition and he demonstrated a good level in the mountains. He came close to a stage win and unfortunately, just missed out with second place on stage five. He did a great race and everything he has done this week will help him to arrive at the Tour de France in top condition. The team worked really well for Jakob and I’m happy with how we raced this week,» added Bruno Cenghialta, Astana – Premier Tech Sports Director.

Tour de Suisse

Stage 8: Andermatt > Andermatt (159.5km)

Top 3: 1. Gino Mäder (Bahrain – Victorious), 2. Michael Wood (Israel Start-Up Nation), 3. Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck – Quick Step)

Astana – Premier Tech top 3: 9. Jakob Fuglsang, 23. Hugo Houle, 31. Stefan De Bod

Top 3 on GC: 1. Richard Carapaz (INEOS Grenadiers), 2. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education – Nippo), 3. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana – Premier Tech)