Astana’s Fuglsang fisnishes 12th in Giro d’Italia Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After yesterday`s opening time trial, the race´s first road stage saw an exciting sprint to the line. After the loss of Miguel Angel Lopez due to a crash in yesterday`s stage, the Kazakh team had another blow today, as Aleksandr Vlasov was forced to abandon due to stomach problems, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The second stage took the riders over 149 hilly kilometers from Alcamo to Agrigento, with a slightly uphill running finish stretch.

As most likely on the first days in a Grand Tour, the race was nervous and saw many attacks right from the start. A breakaway of 5 riders managed to distance themselves and built a small gap over the peloton, where all Astana Pro Team riders remained.

With around 60km to go, unfortunately, Aleksandr Vlasov was forced to abandon his first Grand Tour participation due to stomach problems.

The race headed into the final part of the stage as the gap came down and inside the finale 10km to go, the reduced peloton closed the gap to the breakaway, among them Jakob Fuglsang. The Danish rider stayed in a good position after the tremendous work by Manuele Boaro. On the final stretch up to the finish, D. Ulissi took the stage win, while Jakob Fuglsang crossed the line 5 seconds later in 12th position. On the overall ranking Astana Pro Team´s leader now sits 1:47 down on the owner of the Maglia Rosa, F. Ganna.

«First, sadly we lost Aleksandr today, it would have been his first participation and also he was in such a great shape. It is such a pity after Lopez that we also lose now him, but nothing we can do about it. However, I wish him a speedy recovery. Today was the first road stage, and as always it was quite nervous and at the end fast. Manuele did an amazing job and kept the pace high while putting me into position. The stage ended as expected in a sprint of a reduced bunch. I am quite satisfied with my result, but tomorrow we will finish on the Etna. It will be the first mountain top finish and it will be for sure a tough battle up to the volcano,» Jakob Fuglsang said

«I cannot put into words how disappointed and sad I am, it would have been my first participation and to be one of the helpers for Jakob was an honor for me, and now I leave the Giro. But it is how it is, I have been dealing since yesterday night with stomach problems, and unfortunately, it wasnt getting better and I wasnt able to continue at one point. I feel sorry for Jakob and also for the team not being able to help them any longer but I am confident that I will return stronger,» Aleksandr Vlasov added.