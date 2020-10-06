Astana’s Fuglsang finishes 5th in Giro d’Italia Stage 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today the first summit finish awaited the peloton with the iconic Mount Etna, which saw a first serious shake up on the overall. The Kazakh team showed a great display of teamwork, with Jakob Fuglsang finishing it off with a 5th place, which sees him moving up to 9th overall classification, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Stage 3 delivered the first mountain top finish in this year`s Giro d`Italia with the peloton heading up the Mount Etna.

Right after the start eight riders escaped and built the day`s break, while Astana Pro Team remained in the bunch, working for their leader Jakob Fuglsang.

The breakaway was gone for most of the stage, approaching the final climb of the day, the breakaway fell apart and only a leading duo was able to hold the rivals on a tight leash. Especially Manuele Boaro put in a tremendous effort in positioning his leader.

Jakob Fuglsang saw himself in the first chasing group, riding among the favorites of the stage win. The race headed up as the groups were riding up the final kilometres of the day. Attacks were flying and the Danish rider was able to follow all moves.

While the leading duo were making it to the finish, the first chasing group fell apart on the final metres with Jakob Fuglsang taking a great fifth place. Following this result, he moved up 9th on the overall ranking.

«It was quite a good day, actually. The final was marked by many attacks but I felt good and was able to follow all. Well, it is a pity that Geraint Thomas crashed that early, that is not the way you want to gain some time. Also, the weather forecast changed, from the last days of wind we came today into the rain. But the team was amazing today, especially Manuele Boaro worked tremendously for me. After the last two days of having bad luck with losing two strong guys, who we really miss here, of course, today went actually quite well,» Jakob Fuglsang said.

Tomorrow stage 4 will see another hilly stage. 140km with one category 3 climb awaits the peloton on their way from Catania to Villafranco TIrrena.



