Astana’s Fuglsang and Felline among the fastest in Giro d’Italia Stage 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 11 ended in a fast sprint, with Fabio Felline and Jakob Fuglsang among the fastest wheels. After the breakaway was caught, the sprinter teams prepared their lead-outs for their leaders, while Astana Pro Team delivered Fabio Felline and Jakob Fuglsang into the first positions to finish inside the Top 25, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Today was again a day for the fast wheels in the peloton, as stage 11 took the riders over 182 quite flat kilometers on their way to Rimini.

From drop of the flag a group of five riders gave it a go and opened up an advantage of several minutes on the peloton, where Astana Pro Team remained.

The breakaway was gone for most of the stage but with the peloton increasing the pace the break was caught as the race headed into the final 6km. Astana Pro Team brought Fabio Felline and their leader Jakob Fuglsang into position for a fast finish in Rimini.

With A. Demare taking his fourth stage win at the Corsa Rosa, Fabio Felline and Jakob Fuglsang finished among the fast wheels in 21st and 25th place. The rest of the Astana Pro Team crossed the line in the second bunch some minues later.

«It was quite an easy day for us, the most important thing was to be up there as the race headed into the finale, and to be careful on the last corners in Rimini, as they were quite dangerous with this speed the race headed into. But my teammates protected me once again very well. We finished inside the first group and stayed all out of any troubles. Therefore, it was all in all a good day for us,» Jakob Fuglsang said.

Stage 12 will take the peloton over more than 200 kilometers through Cesenatico including five climbs.