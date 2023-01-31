Astana's Cees Bol takes 7th in Saudi Tour stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his first race for Astana Qazaqstan Team Cees Bol took a 7th place in a mass sprint after 180 km of racing between Alula Airport and Khaybar, Kazinform learned from the team's press office.

«The day went quite well. All day long it looked that we were getting echelons, but that never happened. The bad pavement was worse to handle. Towards the final we worked well together to bring me in a good position. That went good until the last roundabout at some 1,5 km from the finish. There we lost some positions which costed me a top result. Anyway 7th for our first race is OK. We still need to get used to each other. Details like timing, coaching of each other need to get better. Now we do qometimes needless efforts as we are not grouped enough. We’ll work on that!», – said Cees Bol.

Tomorrow’s stage two offers a new opportunity for the sprinters.

Photo: prosports.kz