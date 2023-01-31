Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana's Cees Bol takes 7th in Saudi Tour stage 1

31 January 2023, 08:36
Astana's Cees Bol takes 7th in Saudi Tour stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his first race for Astana Qazaqstan Team Cees Bol took a 7th place in a mass sprint after 180 km of racing between Alula Airport and Khaybar, Kazinform learned from the team's press office.

«The day went quite well. All day long it looked that we were getting echelons, but that never happened. The bad pavement was worse to handle. Towards the final we worked well together to bring me in a good position. That went good until the last roundabout at some 1,5 km from the finish. There we lost some positions which costed me a top result. Anyway 7th for our first race is OK. We still need to get used to each other. Details like timing, coaching of each other need to get better. Now we do qometimes needless efforts as we are not grouped enough. We’ll work on that!», – said Cees Bol.

Tomorrow’s stage two offers a new opportunity for the sprinters.

Photo: prosports.kz


Related news
Astana should serve as educational, intellectual center of the country – Head of State
Kazakh capital faces heat shortage – President
President gives a number of instructions to Astana Mayor Kassymbek
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
Read also
President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent
Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal
Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
TV and Radio Complex of President wins ‘Best Children’s Documentary’ at international festival
Kazakhstan's Yevseyev loses in another ATP Challenger opener
News Partner
Popular
1 72 new COVID, COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan’s international human rights obligations discussed at dialogue platform at MFA
3 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
4 February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
5 17 countries to participate in Asian Badminton Championship at Expo City

News