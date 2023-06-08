Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan’s Cees Bol rode an impressive prologue in Heinkenszand. In the 6.6 km opening time trial Bol finished sixth, 6 seconds behind his friend and former team mate Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM).

«I really started with the intention to get a top result», explained Cees Bol. «I always like prologues, as long as they are short. Moreover, we have here strong riders, but not all from World Tour level. Two weeks ago I already did a good TT in Dunkerque. Afterwards I took my TT bike home with me to do some extra training with that bike. So, yes, I really started with ambition. Of course I am disappointed, but in the end I did a really good time trial. I suffered for hundred percent but I didn’t make any mistakes. The fact that some guys are faster makes it less heart breaking.»

Tomorrow, and with important bonification seconds ahead, there’s an opportunity to chase the yellow leader’s jersey, though the team will work for Mark Cavendish as well, Kazinform quotes the Team’s official website.

«I hope we can combine both goals. Tomorrow we are still in Zeeland. There will be wind. It would be nice if we could force a nice situation for us in the echelons. It would be perfect to combine both our ambitions», concluded Cees Bol.



