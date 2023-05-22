Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 May 2023, 08:14
Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With the bonus seconds at the finish of the 6th and last stage, Cees Bol moved up to 3rd place Overall in the Four Days of Dunkerque. The expected bunch sprint took place at the end of the 182.6-kilometre stage, won by Tim Merlier ahead of Erlend Blikra and Cees Bol, Kazinform learned from the team's press service.

«It was a nervous end of the race», explained Cees Bol. «Nine laps of nine kilometers with – without exaggeration – 25 corners in each lap. Dmitriy Gruzdev kept me well in position. Before the last corner I did a good move which brought me into a good position for the sprint, but there I missed the power for the victory. Maybe I did too many efforts myself in the wind, and on the other hand, Tim Merlier is a real champion. However I can be happy with the result of today and of the whole week.»

It’s Cees Bol’s third 3rd place this season and his tenth top 10 placing. Cees’ next race will be ZLM Tour in Holland which starts on June 7th.


Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country
Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Astana Opera Academy soloist wins Grand Prix at Vocal Competition
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Kazakh TV channels to broadcast Golden Friendship documentary about President’s state visit to China
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Andrey Golubev eases into Turin Challenger finals
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan
Flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna remains on red alert
Flood-ravaged Emilia-Romagna remains on red alert
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Spanish F-18 fighter crashes at air force base
Quake recorded in China, Kazakh seismologists
Quake recorded in China, Kazakh seismologists