Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With the bonus seconds at the finish of the 6th and last stage, Cees Bol moved up to 3rd place Overall in the Four Days of Dunkerque. The expected bunch sprint took place at the end of the 182.6-kilometre stage, won by Tim Merlier ahead of Erlend Blikra and Cees Bol, Kazinform learned from the team's press service.

«It was a nervous end of the race», explained Cees Bol. «Nine laps of nine kilometers with – without exaggeration – 25 corners in each lap. Dmitriy Gruzdev kept me well in position. Before the last corner I did a good move which brought me into a good position for the sprint, but there I missed the power for the victory. Maybe I did too many efforts myself in the wind, and on the other hand, Tim Merlier is a real champion. However I can be happy with the result of today and of the whole week.»

It’s Cees Bol’s third 3rd place this season and his tenth top 10 placing. Cees’ next race will be ZLM Tour in Holland which starts on June 7th.