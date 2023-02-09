Astana’s bus fleet to be updated by 25 per cent, says mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Bus fleet is to be updated by 25 per cent in the Kazakh capital, Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek pledged Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting with residents of the Baikonur district of the city, mayor Kassymbek revealed the plans to update 25 per cent of city’s bus fleet this year.

«The first batch of new buses will be supplied this summer. As soon as the vehicle arrive, we will look into the opportunity to launch additional routes,» he said.

«The plan for this year is to buy 300-500 new buses for the city on average. This will make up 25-30 per cent of the current bus fleet,» the mayor added.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh capital lacks at least 400 new buses as this year saw the launch of eight new city routes and 24 suburban bus routes.



