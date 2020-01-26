Astana's Boaro takes 3rd atop Willunga Hill at Santos Tour Down Under Stage 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the last day at the Santos Tour Down Under (Stage 6, McLaren Vale – Willunga Hill, 151.5 km), Astana Pro Team tried to play its cards to get a nice result in this race: Manuele Boaro went away in the daily breakaway, while Luis Leon Sanchez made a strong attack passing Willunga Hill climb for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

In the end of the day Sanchez has been caught back by the peloton with a few kilometers before the bottom of the final climb, while Boaro was able to stay away until the finish line, taking a solid third place.

«We tried our best today and we can be happy with our fight spirit and our stage. Manuele Boaro did a very nice race, shortly after the start jumping into the group of 26 riders, who went away in a breakaway. The final of the stage was a tough one and the GC contenders practically caught all the guys from the break, but Manuele was able to survive and to bring us the first podium place in 2020. That’s a nice result. Also, Luis Leon Sanchez made a good attempt, attacking on Willunga Hill passed for the first time. It was a strong move and, in a moment, he’s got around 40-50 seconds of advantage over the main peloton. He caught the second part of the break, but that was not enough. Right before the bottom of Willunga Hill the peloton came across the group of Luis Leon. In the end, Omar Fraile also was good today, finishing together with some big favorites of this race. So, the race is over, we tried to do it in the best possible way, being active and keeping on attacking in almost every stage. The season is open, and I am sure we will keep on progressing in the next races,» said Stefano Zanini, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

«The final was, maybe, too hard for me, but anyway I just tried to stay up there as long as I could, following the first riders. As the breakaway still was in front at the beginning of the climb, I decided to give my all to get as high result as possible. Would be great to fight for a stage win, but I can be happy and proud with my third place too. I think we spent a nice time here in Australia. Not everything went as we planned, but as a team we did a great job. Now it is time to back home and to prepare for the next races,» said Manuele Boaro.

The Britton Matthew Holmes, the last survived rider from the early breakaway won stage 6 atop Willunga Hill, outsprinting the Australian Richie Porte, who attacked from the GC contenders’ group to win the final overall classification of the race. Manuele Boaro finished third today, while Omar Fraile did 14th. In the general classification of the Santos Tour Down Under Fraile took 17th position, becoming the best Astana’s performer in this race.