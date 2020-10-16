Astana’s Boaro in the day’s break for more than 150 km in Giro d’Italia Stage 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 12th stage saw Manuele Boaro in the breakaway of the day until the final kilometers, where he joined teammate Jakob Fuglsang to help his leader moving up one place on the general classification, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Cesenatico, the home town of Marco Pantani, was today`s stage start and finish place. It took some kilometers until a group of 13 riders, Astana´s rider Manuele Boaro was one of them, escaped and enjoyed an advantage of more than two minutes. The rest of the Kazakh team stayed in the peloton, taking on the 204km undulating course.

The breakaway stayed away for a long time, approaching the 100km to go mark, the group had more than seven minutes gap. On the descent the breakaway split into two pieces but Manuele Boaro was still riding at the front of the race and showed an excellent form.

With 20km remaining Manuele Boaro went back to the Maglia Rosa group, joining his leader Jakob Fuglsang. A soloist made the decisive move celebrating a solo win after 200km while Manuele Boaro and Jakob Fuglsang crossed the line inside the Top 20 eight minutes after the stage winner. On the general classification Jakob Fuglsang moved up to 10th place, being 2:20 down on the Maglia Rosa.

«I felt good and was at the front when many riders launched some attacks so I went with them. The finale was hard with all the rain and it was pretty cold. When the group with Jakob was around two to three minutes behind us, I decided to wait for Jakob, to help him in case something will happen as we approached the finale. I feel good, tomorrow we will have another sprint stage but we take it day by day. Today was hard but it was important that Jakob is well protected and finished in front, so we gave our best and he ranks now 10th on the overall,» Manuele Boaro said.

Tomorrow, stage 13 will be again something for the fast wheels in the peloton, with an almost pancake flat first half of the 192km ling stage, it will be once again a fast day at the 103rd Giro d`Italia.



