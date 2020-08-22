Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana’s Boaro 4th in Italian National Championships TT

    22 August 2020, 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Manuele Boaro finished 4th today in the individual time trial of the Italian National Championships in Bassano del Grappa (38.8 km). The Astana Pro Team rider passed the distance in 47.11,93, losing 2 minutes 12 seconds to the 2020 Italian TT Champion Filippo Ganna, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    «In general, I am satisfied with my race today. Of course, I’d like to take a place on the podium, it was my goal, but I am OK with the fourth place. I am happy to feel that my form is growing up and I felt really good today. So, I hope to do something on Sunday in the road race. I am really motivated, so, let’s see if I can get something more there,» said Manuele Boaro.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed