Astana’s Boaro 4th in Italian National Championships TT

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Manuele Boaro finished 4th today in the individual time trial of the Italian National Championships in Bassano del Grappa (38.8 km). The Astana Pro Team rider passed the distance in 47.11,93, losing 2 minutes 12 seconds to the 2020 Italian TT Champion Filippo Ganna, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«In general, I am satisfied with my race today. Of course, I’d like to take a place on the podium, it was my goal, but I am OK with the fourth place. I am happy to feel that my form is growing up and I felt really good today. So, I hope to do something on Sunday in the road race. I am really motivated, so, let’s see if I can get something more there,» said Manuele Boaro.



