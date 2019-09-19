Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana's Bizhigitov wins mountain classification of Giro Della Toscana

    19 September 2019, 15:45

    N UR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Classical Italian race Giro della Toscana Memorial Alfredo Martini finished Sep 18 in Pontedera after 204,4 km of racing, the press service of Astana Pro Team informs.

    Kazakh rider Zhandos Bizhigitov spent more than 150 km in the breakaway of the day with four other riders and won the mountain classification of the race.

    Another Astana Pro Team rider Merhawi Kudus took active part in decisive attacks in final part of the race and finished eighth, 58 seconds behind the winner Giovanni Visconti from Italy.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    3 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    4 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    5 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed