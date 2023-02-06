Go to the main site
    Astana’s Battistella takes 3rd at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana final stage

    6 February 2023, 07:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Samuele Battistella brings another podium to the team, finishing third at the final stage of Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

    Battistella showed a spectacular race, where he attacked from the beginning of the stage with two other riders and after first breakaway was caught by chasing group of GC-leaders, he stayed in the elite group until the final and managed to fight for a podium, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

    «It was a short stage and the team’s plan was to go to the breakaway and try to survive at the hardest climb. I think I did a good job, I managed to stay at the first group until the finish. Unfortunately, the sprint was a bit mess, but I’m satisfied with my result, the third place is also good result and glad to bring another podium for my team» – commented Samuele Battistella.

    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Cycling
