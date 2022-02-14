Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana’s Battistella 7th at Tour de la Provence

14 February 2022, 11:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The French stage race Tour de la Provence ended today atop 13-km-long climb Montagne de Lure. The final climb became a tough challenge for Astana Qazaqstan Team leader Samuele Battistella, who gave his best to finish as high as possible, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The team did an excellent job during the day to protect and to support Samuele before the climb, while on the slopes of Montagne de Lure Battistella once again showed his increasing form. The Astana rider stayed with all other favorites until the moment when Nairo Quintana, the future winner of the stage and the final classification, launched his attack. Fighting until the very last meter of the stage, Battistella finished 12th, 1 minute and 27 seconds behind the winner. With this result Samuele Battistella took a very solid 7th place in the final General Classification of the Tour de la Provence.

«I am really happy with my performance in my first race of the season. I was able to build a good form to this first race and a Top-10 really motivates me ahead of the next starts. I am looking forward to keep on improving and to aim for more in the upcoming races», said Samuele Battistella.


