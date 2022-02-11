Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana’s Battistella 4th in Tour de la Provence in France

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 February 2022, 13:11
Astana’s Battistella 4th in Tour de la Provence in France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Samuele Battistella made a solid start at the Tour de la Provence (2.Pro) in France, which began today with a seven-kilometer-long prologue in Berre-l’Étang, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

The Astana Qazaqstan Team rider finished fourth, losing just 15 seconds to the World Champion Filippo Ganna, who won the stage.

«Well, I am quite happy with the way the race turned out for me. This winter I worked a lot on my TT bike position and I improved a lot, so I was confident I could get a good result here. The route suited me well and I was motivated to try my best for a high place. Well, I am fourth at the end of the day and this results in my first race inspire me ahead of the entire season», said Samuele Battistella.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand