Astana’s Ballerini in top 15 Bincbank Tour 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour ended in another bunch sprint, with Sam Bennett taking his second consecutive win.

Davide Ballerini finished thirteenth after a flat and fast stage in Belgium. Six riders formed the day’s breakaway shortly after the start in Blankenberge, but on the local circuit in Ardooie they got caught by the chasing peloton. After 169,1 kilometers it all came down to the final sprint, where Sam Bennett secured his overall lead for another day with another stage win, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«I felt very good, but during the sprint, I got boxed in. Because of this, I was not able to ride my best sprint, but my shape is good and I’m looking forward to the upcoming stages. We’re motivated and the team is working well, we have to stay calm for a good opportunity for success in this race,» said Davide Ballerini.



Stage 3 will have its start and finish in Aalter, covering 166,6 kilometers.