    Astana’s 5-year housing commissioning plan fulfilled in 3 years - Mayor

    7 October 2022, 14:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The five-year housing commissioning plan of Astana has been fulfilled within a three-year period, Mayor of the city Altay Kulginov said presenting a regular report at an extraordinary meeting of the municipal maslikhat.

    «Every year we used to build more than 3mln sq m of housing. In 2022, we have decided to reduce the volume of housing, since we have reached the 5-year target on construction of 8.5mln sq m housing within three years. This year we have reduced the volume of housing construction to 2mln sq m,» Kulginov said.

    The Mayor noted that the capital’s construction companies could build 4mln sq m of housing this year, but the residential buildings must be provided with engineering utilities (heat, electricity) first.

    In general, according to Kulginov, the capital observes positive dynamics of socio-economic development in nine months of 2022.

    The city’s general layout will be amended, in view of the growing number of population. The document will be submitted for consideration this autumn.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

