Astana riders to compete in Arctic Race of Norway

ASTANA. KAZINFORMAstana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held from August 17th to 20th, the team informs on its official website.

Rider roster: Christian Scaroni, Igor Chzhan, Gianmarco Garofoli, Andrey Zeits, Artyom Zakharov & Michele Gazzoli (both – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov.