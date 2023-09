ASTANA. KAZINFORMAstana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held from August 17th to 20th, the team informs on its official website.

Rider roster: Christian Scaroni, Igor Chzhan, Gianmarco Garofoli, Andrey Zeits, Artyom Zakharov & Michele Gazzoli (both – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

Sports director in race: Dmitriy Fofonov.