    Astana riders survive huge crash in BinckBank Tour Stage 1

    30 September 2020, 15:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A huge crash with 4.2 km to go in the final of the first stage of the BinckBank Tour (Blankenberge – Ardooie, 132.1 km) split the main group in parts with a reduced peloton remaining in front of the race and playing the stage victory in a sprint, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Unfortunately, four riders of Astana Pro Team were involved in that crash: Daniil Fominykh, Laurens De Vreese, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Yevgeniy Gidich all crashed down.

    «Indeed, our riders were involved in that crash in the final, but luckily, they escaped with just some minimal injuries. All guys finished the stage but, after the peloton split in parts, we could not come back to do something in the final. We only had Davide Martinelli in the leading group as he avoided the crash in the last moment. But it was impossible for him to do something alone in a fast and nervous sprint. However, all guys are feeling good and we are looking forward to the next stages,» said Dmitri Sedoun, sports director of Astana Pro Team.

    The Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won today’s stage ahead of Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann.

    Stage 2 of the BinckBank Tour will be held tomorrow: an individual time trial of 10.9 km in Vlissingen.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling Astana Pro Team
