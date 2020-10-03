Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana riders go through individual time trial in BinckBank Tour Stage 4

Kudrenok Tatyana
3 October 2020, 10:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A short, 8.14-km-long individual time trial in Riemst was held yesterday at the BinckBank Tour. The Dane Soren Kragh Andersen won this stage, while another Danish rider Mads Pedersen was able to keep his lead in the general classification of the race, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Astana’s Davide Martinelli after this day is placing 36th in the overall standings. Tomorrow, at the BinckBank Tour will be held the last and the most decisive stage with the famous climb Muur-Kapelmuur planned to be passed for four times. The stage will finish in Geraardsbergen after a total distance of 183.6 km.

«Tomorrow we will have a classical Flanders stage with four Muur-Kapelmuur climbs on the menu. It is going to be a hard day on the road, but we want to try to do something on this stage,» said Dmitri Sedoun.


