Astana riders finish safely in Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The opening stage of the «race of the two seas», which travels from the Tyrrhenian Sea to the Adriatic Sea ended in a bunch sprint in Lido di Camaiore, where Ackermann was the fastest, while all Astana Pro Team riders finished safely in the bunch, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Right after the start, a group of seven riders went up the road and opened up a gap of two minutes, while Astana Pro Team stayed in front of the bunch, setting the pace.

The final stretch to the line covered 4km, so the pace was high as the race headed onto the final laps. Manuele Boaro showed the colors of the Kazakh team at the front of the peloton. With the gap dropping steadily it was all back together on the final lap and a bunch sprint was on the cards. In an exciting finish, where the sprinters battled out for the win with Ackermann taking the top spot podium, while all Astana riders crossed the line only some seconds down on the winner in the main bunch.

«Like always, the first stages of a race are nervous and, when the stage is flat, also quite fast. We stayed together in the bunch and luckily, we were all able to avoid the crash in the finale. Now we are focusing on the upcoming stages and to support our leader in the mountains,» Manuele Boaro said.

Tomorrow, the second stage of the 55th edition of Tirreno-Adriatico will take the peloton from Camaiore over 200 demanding kilometers to Follonica.



