Astana riders finish safely in Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg Stage 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 80th edition of Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg started today with 133.5-kilometers-long opening circuit race around Luxembourg, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Pro Team’s press service.

The first stage finished with a massive sprint won by Italian rider Diego Ulissi, who also becomes the first leader of the race.

Young Kazakh neopros of Astana Pro Team Vadim Pronskiy finished in first 30 riders, behind the stage winner, with the same time.

From the start 5 riders managed to escape, getting maximum advantage around 4’30», and was caught by the sprinters’ teams at 10 km to the finish.

«It was short stage today, only 133 kilometers, and it was almost no chances for breakaway, therefore we decided not to delegate our riders there. From the beginning we tried to control the attacks not to allow a big breakaway to go. After comfortable breakaway escaped, we were concentrated for the final. The last 3 kilometers were very dangerous with a lot of technical turns, and, fortunately, all our riders finished safe today,» commented sports director Sergey Yakovlev.



