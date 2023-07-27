Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana rider Simone Velasco is 5th after Vuelta a Castilla y León 1st stage

    27 July 2023, 10:25

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The 2023 Vuelta a Castilla y León multiday cycling tour kicked off in Spain, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    German rider from Jayco AlUla Felix Engelhardt came 1st at the 1st stage of the event. He is followed by Italian rider Alessandro Fedeli from Q36.5. Dutch rider Alex Molenaar from Electro Hiper Europa finished 3rd.

    Rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Simone Velasco came 5th.

    Vuelta a Castilla y León, 1st stage

    Soria — Soria. 168.9km

    1. Felix Engelhardt (Germany, Jayco AlUla) — 4:01:19

    2. Alessandro Fedeli (Italy, Q36.5)

    3. Alex Molenaar (The Netherlands, Electro Hiper Europa)

    5. Simone Velasco (Italy, Astana) — +0:08.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Belarus ready to sell more agricultural machines, automobiles to Kazakhstan
    2 Schoolgirls in Kazakhstan introducing video games into educational processes
    3 Zhibek Kulambayeva strolls into W 40 Anning semifinals
    4 Kazakh students sweep 228 medals at int’l Olympiads
    5 Dutch rider Ide Schelling joins Astana Qazaqstan Team