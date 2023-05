Astana rider Simone Velasco finishes 10th in Giro de’Italia stage 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 6th stage of the Giro de’Italia multiday cycling race ended on May 11, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Danish rider Mark Pedersen from Trek-Segafredo became the first to cover a distance of 162km . Italy's Jonatahn Milan from Bahrain-Victorious came second and Germany's Pascal Ackermann from the UAE Team Emirates is third.

As for Astana Qazaqstan Team, Simone Velasco showed the best result having finished 10th. Luis León Sánchez came 32nd, Joe Dombrowski is 107th, Vadim Pronskiy is 138th, Gianni Moscon is 139th, Christian Scaroni is 140th, Marc Cavendish is 141st and Samuele Battistella is 142nd.