Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana rider Sanchez finishes 28th at Santos Tour Down Under 2023

    19 January 2023, 08:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez finished 28th at the 1st stage of the Santos Tour Down Under 2023 10-day cycling race being held in Australia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Germany’s Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-Victorious clinched the stage. Australian Caleb Ewan from UniSA-Australia and Michael Matthews from Jayco AlUla finished second and third respectively.

    Martin Laas from Astana Qazaqstan Team came 33rd, Manuele Boaro is 55th, Dmitry Gruzdev is 63rd, Fabio Felline is 90th, Leonardo Basso is 103rd and Gianni Moscon is 104th.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cees Bol signs with Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Mark Cavendish joins Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
    2 Banco do Brasil has its first woman head
    3 Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Jan 19-21
    4 Austria eyes sending business reps to Central Asia - Gabriele Juen
    5 Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief