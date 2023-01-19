Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana rider Sanchez finishes 28th at Santos Tour Down Under 2023

19 January 2023, 08:38
Astana rider Sanchez finishes 28th at Santos Tour Down Under 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Luis Leon Sanchez finished 28th at the 1st stage of the Santos Tour Down Under 2023 10-day cycling race being held in Australia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Germany’s Phil Bauhaus from Bahrain-Victorious clinched the stage. Australian Caleb Ewan from UniSA-Australia and Michael Matthews from Jayco AlUla finished second and third respectively.

Martin Laas from Astana Qazaqstan Team came 33rd, Manuele Boaro is 55th, Dmitry Gruzdev is 63rd, Fabio Felline is 90th, Leonardo Basso is 103rd and Gianni Moscon is 104th.


Photo: sports.kz

Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
