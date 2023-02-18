Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana rider Samuele Battistella in Top-3 after Vuelta a Andalucia 3rd stage

18 February 2023, 11:36
Astana rider Samuele Battistella in Top-3 after Vuelta a Andalucia 3rd stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Italian rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Samuele Battistella finished third at the 3rd stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia multi-day race, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Belgian Tim Wellens of the UAE Team Emirates is the winner of the race. French rider Pierre Latour of Total Riders came second.

Vuelta a Andalucia 3rd stage

Alcalá de Guadaira — Alcalá de los Gazules. 161km.

1. Tim Wellens (Belgium, UAE Team Emirates) — 3:47:12;

2. Pierre Latour (France, TotalEnergies) — +0:14;

3. Samuele Battistella (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) — +0:15.


Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
