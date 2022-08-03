Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana rider Nibali finishes 5th at Vuelta a Burgos 1st stage
3 August 2022 07:45

Astana rider Nibali finishes 5th at Vuelta a Burgos 1st stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st stage of the Vuelta a Burgos elite professional road bicycle racing event was held in Spain on August 2, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Columbian rider Santiago Buitrago (Col) from Bahrain Victorious became the winner of the stage - 3:43:31. Portuguese rider Ruben Guerreiro from EF Education-EasyPost came second - 0:00:03. And British Tao Geoghegan Hart from INEOS Grenadiers stands third.

Rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Vincenzo Nibali finished fifth - +0:05.



Photo: sports.kz







Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Kazakhstani athlete strolls into high jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships
Rybakina loses two matches on one day after Wimbledon triumph
Astana’s Henao decides to put career on pause
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
Kazakh wrestlers scoop 9 medals in Bucharest
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
4 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
5 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

News

Archive