Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana rider Christian Scaroni in Top 10 after Tour de Pologne Stage 3

    1 August 2023, 10:59

    WARSAW. KAZINFORM The third stage of the 2023 Tour de Pologne multiday road cycling race with the length of 162.3 kilometers took place on Monday, Kazinform reports.

    Polish rider Rafal Majka from UAE Team Emirates was the 1st to finish the stage. Slovenian Matej Mohorič from Bahrain-Victorious came 2nd, and another Polish rider Mikhal Kwiatkowski from Britain’s INEOS Grenadiers finished 3rd.

    As for Astana riders, Christian Scaroni finished 6th, Samuele Battistella - 11th, Gianmarco Garofoli - 43rd, Vadim Pronsky - 67th, Antonio Nibali - 82nd, David Martinelli - 119th and Evgeny Gidich - 159th.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays