    Astana rider Christian Scaroni finishes 9th in GP Industria&Artigianato race

    27 March 2023, 07:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 26, Italy hosted the annual one-day GP Industria & Artigianato race. Irish rider Ben Healy from EF Education-EasyPost became the winner of the race. Eritrean Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier from Trek-Segafredo came second, and Mark Stewart from Bolton Equities Black Spoke finished third, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Christian Scaroni from Astana Qazaqstan Team finished 9th in the race. Antonio Nibali finished 31st. Alexandr Riabushenko, Yuriy Natarov, Igor Chzhan and Manuele Boaro failed to finish the race.

    GP Industria & Artigianato

    Larciano — Larciano, 199.8 km

    1. Ben Healy (Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost) — 4:33:09
    2. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea, Trek-Segafredo) — +0:27
    3. Mark Stewart (Great Britain, Bolton Equities Black Spoke) — +0:47

    9. Christian Scaroni (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team)
    31. Antonio Nibali (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) — +3:17

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

