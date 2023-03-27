Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana rider Christian Scaroni finishes 9th in GP Industria&Artigianato race

27 March 2023, 07:38
Astana rider Christian Scaroni finishes 9th in GP Industria&Artigianato race Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 26, Italy hosted the annual one-day GP Industria & Artigianato race. Irish rider Ben Healy from EF Education-EasyPost became the winner of the race. Eritrean Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier from Trek-Segafredo came second, and Mark Stewart from Bolton Equities Black Spoke finished third, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Christian Scaroni from Astana Qazaqstan Team finished 9th in the race. Antonio Nibali finished 31st. Alexandr Riabushenko, Yuriy Natarov, Igor Chzhan and Manuele Boaro failed to finish the race.

GP Industria & Artigianato

Larciano — Larciano, 199.8 km

1. Ben Healy (Ireland, EF Education-EasyPost) — 4:33:09
2. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eritrea, Trek-Segafredo) — +0:27
3. Mark Stewart (Great Britain, Bolton Equities Black Spoke) — +0:47

9. Christian Scaroni (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team)
31. Antonio Nibali (Italy, Astana Qazaqstan Team) — +3:17


Related news
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
April 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev fails to reach San Luis Potosi quarter finals
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8
Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin loses in 2023 Murcia Open quarterfinal
Almaty hosts Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Cup
Government backs further development of mature oilfields
Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal
Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News