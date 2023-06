Astana reveals Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2020 roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is going to take part in the French stage race Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine, which will be held from August 27th to 30th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's line-up includes Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Hernando Bohorquez, Laurens De Vreese, Daniil Fominykh, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli.

Bruno Cenghialta and Sergey Yakovlev will serve as sports directors in race.