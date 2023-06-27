Go to the main site
    Astana reveals roster for Tour de France 2023

    27 June 2023, 09:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the biggest cycling race in the world – the Tour de France, which will be held between 1st and 23rd July with the Grand Depart in Bilbao and the finish, traditionally, in Paris, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Mark Cavendish (GBR), Cees Bol (NED), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), David De La Cruz (ESP), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Luis Leon Sanchez (ESP), Harold Tejada (COL).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Dmitriy Fofonov (KAZ), and Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
