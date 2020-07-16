Astana quits Virtual Tour De France due to technical problems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to technical problems with the internet connections at the altitude training camps in Sierra Nevada and Livigno, Astana Pro Team is forced to end its participation in the Virtual Tour de France after three stages, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Yesterday, during the third stage of the race we have faced serious trouble with the internet connection in our hotel in Sierra Nevada, where we have our training camp to prepare for the restart of the 2020 season. Together with the support of the race organization we tried to fix the problem but, unfortunately, the technical possibilities of the connection we have here in the mountains cannot support all the specifications required by the virtual race. Our riders had to abandon yesterday’s stage, and today we can’t continue racing in Spain, nor in Italy, where we also have limited technical conditions. We would like to thank the organization of the race for the great support during these days as well as for the possibility to take part in this amazing sports event. It’s a great initiative, which allows all teams to feel the competition spirit again and to show the team colors. Now, it is time to train hard on the road to get ready for the rest of the season. Good luck to all the teams at the virtual race and we see you soon in Nice at the start of the real Tour de France,» said Dmitriy Fofonov, sports manager of Astana Pro Team.