Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held from June 4th to 11th in France.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Manuele Boaro, Gianmarco Garofoli, Alexandr Riabushenko, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

Race information: https://www.criterium-du-dauphine.fr/en/

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».



