    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné

    7 June 2023, 10:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held from June 4th to 11th in France.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Manuele Boaro, Gianmarco Garofoli, Alexandr Riabushenko, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://www.criterium-du-dauphine.fr/en/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
