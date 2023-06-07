Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 June 2023, 10:00
Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held from June 4th to 11th in France.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Manuele Boaro, Gianmarco Garofoli, Alexandr Riabushenko, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

Race information: https://www.criterium-du-dauphine.fr/en/

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion