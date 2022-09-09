Go to the main site
    Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec&Montréal

    9 September 2022, 09:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two UCI WorldTour one-day races in Canada: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (September 9th) and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (September 11th), the Team’s official website reads.

    Rider roster: Manuele Boaro (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Christian Scaroni (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

    Sports director in race: Bruno Cenghialta (ITA).

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Race information: https://gpcqm.ca


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling Astana Pro Team
