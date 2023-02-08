Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Astana Qazaqstan Team to take part in Muscat Classic and Tour of Oman

    8 February 2023, 08:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two events in Oman: Muscat Classic (February 10th) and Tour of Oman (February 11th to 15th).

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Manuele Boaro, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Martin Laas, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.tour-of-oman.com/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
    UAE Tour: Astana’s Mark Cavendish takes good 3rd place in thrilling Stage 1
    Alexander Bublik beats Filip Krajinović at Round 1 in Marseille
    Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022