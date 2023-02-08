Astana Qazaqstan Team to take part in Muscat Classic and Tour of Oman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two events in Oman: Muscat Classic (February 10th) and Tour of Oman (February 11th to 15th).

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Manuele Boaro, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Martin Laas, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini.

Race information: https://www.tour-of-oman.com/

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».





Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com