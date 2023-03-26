Astana Qazaqstan Team to take part in Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, which will be held on March 26th.

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli, Leonardo Basso, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Syritsa, Kazinform refers to the Team’s official website.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.gent-wevelgem.be/nl

